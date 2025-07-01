SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways has awarded the project to replace three bridges at the Montrose Drive interchange.

This project will replace the Montrose Drive Bridge over Interstate 64, as well as the First Avenue and Second Avenue bridges in South Charleston.

Triton Construction was awarded the contract for $23,109,380.

“We decided it made sense to have one contractor do all three structures to better manage the project and minimize the impact on the traveling public,” said DOH engineer Jake Bumgarner.

The Montrose Drive interchange bridge replacement is among 20 different projects from a bid letting on Tuesday.