CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A body has been recovered from a culvert in Charleston.

A woman called 911 at around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the 1200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast reporting that she had saw what looked to be a body.

According to Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett, the body got washed up because of the recent rainstorm.

“Since the rainstorm hit, the high water washed the body up and the caller was able to identify it,” Hazelett said. “We made a rescue and did pull a body from the culvert.”

“The culvert is kind of connected to the Kanawha River, so we felt like it washed up with the high rains,” Hazelett said.

Reports said that the body recovered had been decomposed.

Hazelett said that they are not ready to release the sex of the body. It has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.