BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A woman accused of threatening a man with a rifle in Upshur County has been taken into custody in Kanawha County.

State Police say that Jocelyn Marie Krum, 28, of Cross Lanes has been charged with burglary, wanton endangerment with a firearm, wearing body armor in the commission of a felony and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Troopers said they responded to the report of a threat involving a firearm in Buckhannon on Sunday where Krum was accused of entering a home along Mt. Lebanon Road with a rifle, threatening the life of a 68-year-old man and firing a shot before leaving the property.

Police said while a motive for the alleged threat is still under investigation, Krum was apprehended Monday in Kanawha County.