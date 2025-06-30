HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two Mexican citizens, Jesus Eduardo Villeda-Villegas, 30, and Brigido Cayetano-Galvez, 29, pleaded guilty and were sentenced Monday for immigration crimes.

The two pleaded guilty to re-entry of a removed alien, which is a felony. They were sentenced to time served.

Law enforcement encountered Villeda-Villegas and Cayetano-Galvez in late April. ICE agents confirmed that the two were Mexican citizens living illegally in America and had already been deported before. Neither ha documents permitting legal status in the United States.

According to documents, Villeda-Villegas was removed from the U.S. in 2015 from Texas. Cayetano-Galvez was removed in 2015 from Arizona, and again in 2017 in Huntington.

Both cases are part of Operation Take Back America.