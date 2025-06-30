CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Manna Meal, an independent non-profit, is hoping to continue their mission of making sure no one goes hungry with the launch of a new indoor dining room fund.

The non-profit recently launched Operation S.A.F.E., (Service, Access, Food, Essentials) fund that will give people a place to go when the weather is bad. The fund is set up for those wanting to donate to help keep their mission.

“Giving guests a safe place to come and enjoy a meal, sit, eat and just simply be from the elements,” Amy Wolfe, CEO of Manna Meal told MetroNews.

They recently went to all food truck services which offered food no matter the weather for those who needed it. Now, this will give them the chance to still do so but have a safer option when there’s bad weather.

Wolfe said that right now non-profits are in uncharted territory and challenging times for funding because it’s currently very limited.

She says that they need donations.

“Donations are critical for us being able to fulfill our mission, 365 days as we have the past 49 years,” Wolfe said.

She says that even if someone can’t donate, they still accept volunteers who want to help give back in that capacity.

“What’s unique about Manna Meal is that we operate seven-days a week so there are lots of opportunities for people who want to come and give back to the community in that way,” Wolfe said. “From meal preparation to helping stock our food pantry, so we welcome anyone wanting to give back in that matter also.”

She said that right now they have a contract with the Garnet Career Center Foundation until July, however she says that they could always go back to them with the S.A.F.E fund. But they’re looking at other buildings.

“It is certainly a possibility that we can go back through Operation S.A.F.E with them, but we’re also have our eyes on a few other pop-ups spaces that could potentially meet the need as well,” Wolfe said.

Those looking to donate to the emergency fund can go to their website here.