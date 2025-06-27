KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The man wanted for a bank robbery in Kanawha City on Thursday has been arrested.

Gary Lee Whitten, 60, was arrested Friday afternoon and is charged with first-degree robbery.

Whitten had entered the United Bank along MacCorkle Avenue a little before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Once he was inside, he went to a teller and asked for a withdrawal slip and went to sit down, according to the criminal complaint.

Surveillance video showed Whitten writing a note on te slip.

According to police, the teller told them that Whitten handed her the note that stated, “This is a robbery! Put not dye packs in the bag. Large bills only. No alarms.”

Once the teller refused Whitten told the teller that he was going to shoot her and another teller if she didn’t comply with the request. He even allegedly held something up to the counter that they believe was a gun.

Whitten was able to leave the bank with $350 dollars. He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

