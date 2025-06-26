BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One rising high school senior will be getting a full-ride to West Virginia Wesleyan College when she graduates.

Emily Lewis of Ripley High School in Jackson County was chosen as winner of this year’s West Virginia Scholar Program. She was chosen out of a pool of 15 finalists.

“I just didn’t event think it was real, I thought I was just dreaming the whole thing, it’s amazing,” Lewis said after she found out she was selected.

That was announced during a luncheon at Wesleyan College Thursday after voting wrapped up on June 18.

Andrew Harris of Elkins High School in Randolph County was chosen as first runner-up and will receive a $5,000 annual scholarship, and second runner-up is Lucas Raney from Woodrow Wilson High School in Raleigh County who will receive a $2,500 annual scholarship.

Lewis, however, will now receive four years of free tuition to Wesleyan plus free room and board.

Wesleyan College President James Moore said on MetroNews Talkline Thursday prior to the luncheon that this WV Scholar Program winner announcement is one of his favorite days on the campus.

“I just get such a charge of meeting these young people, all these young people are really special to have gotten this far in this process, and of course, we always say to them, all of you are winners for having made it this far,” Moore said.

Lewis said this opportunity through the WV Scholar Program sounded perfect for her as soon as she heard about it, and she immediately started applying.

“I think I wrote the essay that night actually for the scholarship, and it just felt right to do,” she said.

The essay portion of the application process for the scholarship is a significant determining qualification in order to be selected.

Lewis explained what she specifically put in her stand-out essay.

“I talked about my love for Appalachia, and specifically West Virginia, and how in the future I want to be an optometrist and I want to take my eye care services and provide them to people who can’t easily access that in West Virginia due to where they live or other reasons,” Lewis told MetroNews.

Moore said college is quite expensive these days, but they are proud of the generous donations they have been receiving at the college from all of their many donors over the past 135 years Wesleyan has been around.

He said the donors have always given generously to their scholarship programs to make the college affordable and accessible to every student.

“You know, almost every student who comes to West Virginia Wesleyan College is receiving significant financial aid, and most of our students are graduating with not a lot of debt, we have a pretty good rating as far as that goes,” Moore said.

Lewis said that knowing her college expenses are now completely paid for is a life-changing relief.

“It’s just amazing to have that off my back and to be able to go through my senior year and truly like have that one big worry that many people have not on my mind anymore,” Lewis said.

The Evans, West Virginia native says she already feels like Wesleyan is a second home to her.

In addition to WVWC and MetroNews, the West Virginia Scholar Program is sponsored by Greer Industries, Friends of Coal, West Virginia Hospital Association, the West Virginia Farm Bureau and ZMM Architects & Engineers.