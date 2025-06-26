Before a pop-up thunderstorm hit Downtown Charleston, it was a pop-up antique car show that got hundreds of residents out to Haddad Riverfront Park.

The Great Race classic car rally was held along Kanawha Boulevard in conjunction with Live on the Levee. The show, which is in a different state every day, offered dozens of cars throughout different eras and time frames.

Joe, Neal, Doug, Terry, Kipp, and Mike Slattery brought a 1960 MGA along for the ride.

Neal says that each place they make their stop, there’s always people wanting to talk and learn about the car.

“Every town we come into, there’s somebody who wants to know. One lady asked tonight, and it was really funny, ‘Do you have air conditioning?” he said.

The brothers, who had never been to Charleston before, got a kick of the views where the show was set up.

“I love the scenery,” Doug said.

“The little amphitheater thing you all got going on with the music next to the river, oh my gosh,” Joe said.

The Great Race kicked off in St. Paul, Minnesota and has stopped in a total of 10 cities so far.

All cars in the race must be made in 1974 or before. Participants can win $50,000 with their scores, which are based on secret checkpoints and arrival times.

Kipp says that the race is run and friendly because of the character of those participating.

“One of the things that’s going to be most memorable about this trip is the other racers. Even though we’re competitors, everybody helps everybody else,” he said.

“They’re rooting for you. Everybody in that race is rooting for everybody in that race,” Doug added.

According to Mike, another lasting memory for the brothers over the past week is the kids that get interested in their MGA.

“There was this mother with two little kids. One of you all asked them if they wanted to sit in the car, so a little girl got to sit in the car, and it was a photoshoot for the mom. To see those little kids’ eyes light up, it was the coolest thing,” he said.