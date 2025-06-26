CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will soon send a letter to the state Division of Highways about lights that need replaced or repaired on the three interstates that dissect the county

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said it’s a survey the commission has been doing for several years. He said the DOH is responsible for the interstate lights.

Wheeler said it’s a public safety issue.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that you’re going to have fewer accidents when the interstate is well-lit than when it is not,” Wheeler said.

He said the DOH usually responds quickly to what he county has discovered.

Wheeler said Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman recently completed the survey.

“This is probably the best survey that he’s ever done,” Wheeler said Thursday on 580 with Dave Allen. “There wasn’t as many lights out this time as las year’s but the Division of Highways is out there doing what they are supposed to do.”

The commission is scheduled to talk about the issue at its meeting set for Thursday evening.