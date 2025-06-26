CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police have identified the suspect of a Thursday bank robbery.

Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of the alleged bank robber, identified as Gary Lee Whitten, 60, of Charleston following an incident that happened Thursday morning at United Bank on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City.

Police learned that Whitten had reportedly walked into the bank and handed the teller a note indicating it was a robbery. The suspect then indicated that he had a weapon and the teller handed him an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities said Whitten left the bank and fled on foot east into an alley behind the bank.

A first-Degree Robbery warrant has been obtained on Whitten.

Police say anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480, or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

Whitten was reported to be wearing a gray shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident.