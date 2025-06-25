CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Six protesters who staged a sit-in in front of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon were removed by Charleston police officers and charged with trespassing.

The protesters wanted Capito to commit to voting against the Big Beautiful Bill. They said thousands of state residents on Medicaid will lose health care benefits.

“I gave birth to a medically fragile child in 2019,” said Lyn May, a sit-in participant. “All visits, procedures, and care totaled in excess of one million dollars and Medicaid covered every penny. Senator Capito must decide if billionaires are more important than our children. She has the opportunity to give us an answer today.”

Charleston City Councilman Joe Solomon was part of the protest.

“I am here because I know how hard my constituents are struggling already for healthcare, food and basic needs. This bill would take us in exactly the wrong direction,” Solomon said.

Councilwoman Beth Kerns was also one of the people taking part in the sit-in.

Capito has said the core of Medicaid recipients will keep their coverage under the provisions of the bill. She said it’s time to go after fraud and abuse.

The protesters were escorted to city police headquarters where they were likely to be charged with misdemeanors.