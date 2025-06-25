SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — A Putnam County man is facing kidnapping charged after an incident in Scott Depot.

Larry Edward Newberry, 57, was arrested on Sunday.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Circle Way last Friday by a woman who said there was screaming coming from a man at the house next to her.

The caller reportedly heard the victim scream “help me” and ran down a hill and hid on her property. She also heard other men scream “he got out.”

The victim, identified as Adam Skeems, was taken to the hospital after deputies say he was bloody and appeared to have been beaten.

Skeems told deputies he had been held at the home against his will. He also said there was more than one man in the home that forcibly put him in Newberry’s doghouse.

Newberry is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.