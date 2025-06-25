HURRICANE, W.Va. — Residents of Putnam County were able to get a look at the new proposed options for Appalachian Power Company’s Bancroft-Milton Transmission Line Rebuild Project.

The project aims to build 20 miles worth of new lines in the county and is now set to miss the popular Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane.

In the fall of 2024, Appalachian Power held two public hearings for an original route proposal that would’ve affected the trails. The company received over 600 public comments, many from residents and users of the trail system.

The new route has lines being built just east of the Meeks Mountain Trails, through Culloden, and into Milton. There will also be lines built between Teays Valley and Winfield (closer to Winfield side) and between Winfield and the Bancroft substation.

Putnam County resident Robert Alexander says this is a better option.

“The last proposal was a disaster. This is more satisfactory,” Alexander said.

Customer Cliff Miller says the new plans don’t concern him.

“I don’t have any concerns going forward with this project,” Miller said. “So far, it seems all of their proposed lines will miss any properties that I have, and no changes are going to be great enough to put them over on the properties. I’m essentially worry-free at this point.”

As for Alexander, he still isn’t 100% happy with the potential changes, as new lines are set to affect some of his property.

“We’re still concerned because the line that’s proposed now goes up the front of our property, which is in development stage,” Alexander said. “We’re concerned about how much of that property might be taken.”

Alexander said that he wanted to continue having discussions with Appalachian Power reps, though he is not yet in the process of trying to impede the route presented.

Miller says that at the end of the day, if there’s going to be progress, someone will always get hurt.

“Unfortunately, every time there’s an infrastructure project, somebody has to be affected by it. That’s just the price of progress I guess,” Miller said.

The plans shown to residents at the public hearings can be viewed here aeptransmission.com

Though no final route has been determined, Appalachian Power expects to begin construction of the Bancroft-Milton Transmission Line Rebuild Project during the summer of 2028.

MetroNews’ Morgan Pemberton contributed to this story.