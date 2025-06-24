CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The temperatures are up, but many are finding various ways to cool down.

With extreme heat warnings and advisories in place across the state this week, and as temperatures were already at 90 degrees by mid-morning in Kanawha County on Tuesday, local cooling centers and swimming pools are proving to be popular destination points for many right now.

Executive Director of the Bream Neighborhood Shop, Dereck Hudson told MetroNews they set up a cooling center any time there’s a heat advisory.

He said they always receive a good response from the community as cooling centers are a definite need in the area.

“It’s a great time to serve lunch, gather community, and get people out of this heat,” he said.

Hudson said they work with the Kanawha Valley Collective, the City of Charleston, and the United Way to keep these cooling centers operating.

After opening the cooling center on Sunday, Hudson said Monday brought in a total of 124 people and they were anticipating to get even more on Tuesday.

He said with temperatures this extreme, it can be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time, and this helps those in need escape the heat during the peak parts of the day.

“We don’t want anyone dying outside, heat exhaustion is a real thing, we had a couple come in yesterday with it,” Hudson said. “We’re keeping waters flowing everywhere, ACs are cranking, and we just don’t want anyone overheating out there, we’re trying to keep everybody safe and alive.”

Hudson said this is the third year for operating the cooling centers there. They also hold warming centers at the Shop in the wintertime.

The cooling center at Bream Neighborhood Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. any time there’s a heat advisory.

Meanwhile, some people in Kanawha County were trying to stay cool while also having fun as many made their way out to the local community pool at Coonskin Park. Alisha Kessel was one of them.

“it’s a good way to have fun and it’s a good way to stay cool, and if you’ve got a hot day like it has been here recently there’s no reason not to come and hit a pool up, we have plenty of them open, I know there’s some free ones for people who don’t really have the money to do so, I suggest everyone do so, it’s a nice way to cool off,” Kessel said.

One of the kids at Coonskin pool Tuesday, Rowan Shew said she doesn’t really mind the heat.

“I like it because it gives you more chances to swim and stuff,” Shew said.

Others at the pool Tuesday were all saying the same– being in the water was the best place to be in this heat.

“It’s nice and freezing cold water, it’s close to the house, so we spend time between the pool and the library programs in Kanawha County, all indoor stuff to stay cool and keep them outside,” Mary Moore said who was there with her children.

“This is the only way you’re going to stay cool in the heat, at all,” another pool-goer Lilly Moran said.

Kessel said that it’s so hot right now that as soon as you get out of the water though, you’re almost dry instantly.

“I’m already drying up and I’ve only been out for a couple minutes, so yeah, it’s definitely pretty hot on the feet with the concrete, but other than that I think it will be a good day for swimming and a good day for family fun.”

Temperatures had already reached the 90s Tuesday by the time the doors opened to the pool at 11 a.m.