NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro Fire Department has a new $1.4 million tower ladder truck.

The 100-foot truck was delivered Tuesday.

FD Chief Casey Mathes said the department has been limited with a 75-foot ladder truck.

“This will greatly enhance our reach and our capability and how to get a better reach on structures we may be laddering,” Mathes said.

The truck will now be equipment with firefighting equipment and all of the department’s firefighters will be trained on the truck’s operation. Mathes said use of the truck is a few months out.

“We’re looking about middle to late August. We’re going to be laying the truck out and putting a lot of equipment on it and a lot of training,” he said.

Mathes said support from Nitro City Council continues to be key for the department.

There are now two100-foot ladder trucks in Kanawha Valley, one at Charleston FD and one at Nitro. Both South Charleston and Dunbar FD’s will be getting similar trucks delivered later this summer.

Photo by Joe Stevens