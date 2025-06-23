Story by Chris Lawrence

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Upshur County authorities say a Kanawha County man is the victim of an apparent drowning in the Middle Fork River.

Deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning Sunday at 700 Boy Scout Camp Road close to the Barbour County line. An investigation revealed Harold Feagans, 71, of St. Albans, W.Va. had walked down the bank of the river, slipped, and fell into the water.

He was recovered from the river and transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident is underway.