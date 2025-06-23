CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A Charleson man pleading guilty Monday in a deadly DUI crash from 2023 in Kanawha County.

According to a news release from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Ryan Jones, 28, pled guilty to DUI causing death. This plea comes from the crash that occurred along Legg Fork Road in Sissonville that killed the passenger Dustin Myers, 26.

When deputies arrived on scene, they said they found a truck resting on its side that had a tree on top of the cab. Jones at the time exhibited signs of impairment and police detected the odor of alcohol.

Jones faces 3-to-15 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 14.