HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A shooting victim is in serious condition following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Huntington.

A Monday morning statement from Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said the shooting occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue. Watkins said the dispute-led shooting involved several people and multiple guns.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Everyone involved has been identified and the case remains under investigation, Watkins said.

No names have been released.