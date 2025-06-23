CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On June 24, 2019, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Kanawha County near Charleston.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down near the Kanawha County/Lincoln County line just southwest of Alum Creek and eventully dissipated near downtown Charleston.

The NWS also reported that the EF1 tornado produced wind speeds of close to 90 miles per hour. It stayed on the ground for approximately 11 miles and had a width of 0.2 miles.

In the day after the twister hit, MetroNews spoke with a resident on Childress Road, just past Southridge, who reported that around 300 trees were down on his 50-acre property.

During the peak of the storm, around 27,000 Appalachian Power Company customers were without power.