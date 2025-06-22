CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The countdown for Charleston’s annual Sternwheel Regatta is on– with just a little over a week out– and this means that all the preparations for the major event are underway.

The Regatta will officially kick off on Thursday, July 3 and will last through Sunday, July 6.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told MetroNews that, per usual, planning for this year’s Regatta started the day after last year’s Regatta came to an end.

She said planning for one of the state’s largest events is now down to the wire.

“We are certainly burning the midnight oil right now with less than two weeks left to go until it’s showtime,” Goodwin said. “We have such an incredible team, not just our board of organizers for the Sternwheel Regatta, but this would not happen without our City of Charleston employees.”

Goodwin said people can expect to see some of the same entertainment and events they know and love again this year, such as the Sternwheel Races, the Funeral Parade, the Weiner Dog Races, live music, fireworks, and the carnival.

On Thursday, July 3, music will kick off with Charleston native and country singer Josh Pantry at 6:30 p.m. at the stage at Haddad Riverfront Park followed by Kentucky-born singer/songwriter Carley Pearce at 8 p.m. Thursday’s events will wrap up with Regatta Sunset tours at 9 p.m.

On the Fourth of July on Friday, the annual hot dog eating contest will get underway at 3 p.m. followed by the local band, The Velvet Brothers at 6:30 p.m. who are opening for the famous 70s disco/ funk group, KC and the Sunshine Band starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks will close out the day starting at 9.

Saturday, July 5, the West Virginia-based hip hop artist known as Shelem will take the stage at 6:30 before famous rapper Busta Rhymes at 8 p.m.

Finally, on Sunday, July 6 will be the musical group Of the Dell at 6:30 p.m. followed by the well-known 70s rock band Jefferson Starship at 8. The Regatta drone show will close out the four-day event at 9:30 p.m.

Goodwin said Regatta-goers can also expect some new things this year as well, such as a one-hour sightseeing sternwheel cruise starting everyday at 10 a.m. from Haddad Riverfront Park.

She said another new attraction this year is “Regatta Through the Years,” which will be a display of past Regatta-related memorabilia set up at the Four Points Hotel across from Haddad.

The Regatta first began on September 5, 1971.

Goodwin said the display will feature everything from hand-stitched skirts that people had sent to her when she became mayor and started the Regatta back up following its 13-year hiatus, to old Dr. Pepper bottles that have the sternwheel logo on them from 20 years ago, as well as pins, t-shirts, old programs and photos, and even some wedding photos from when people were married during the Regatta.

She said much was collected during the history of the Regatta that needs to be put on display.

“We forget sometimes about the longevity of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta and the cool things that people either made or had during those times, and so, we are going to showcase Regatta Through the Years,” she said.

Since the Regatta’s return in July 2022 under Goodwin’s administration, the popular event has once again made an incredible impact.

Goodwin said in 2023, the city saw a $37.2 million economic impact, and by the next year in 2024, it saw a $38.8 million impact.

She said those economic impact numbers are significant as they reflect the financial benefits that are received from all of the local businesses.

“It is significant because those are dollars that go directly in the hands of our local businesses, our hotels, our restaurants, and our bars,” Goodwin said. “That’s my job as mayor, my job as mayor is to get more people in front of your shop, and the Regatta does that ten-fold.”

She said they have also seen a significant increase in the amount of visitors coming in from elsewhere at 57% of out-of-state visitors last year.

Now, with the Regatta being about just a week away, Goodwin said final arrangements are being made for all vendors to make sure that every inch of space reserved for the Regatta gets utilized to its highest degree.

She said they have also had a safety and security meeting, because, that’s always top of mind during the event that brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors.

“I feel very good with the team that we have and the preparation that we take in ensuring that, you know, God forbid, if something were to happen, we are prepared and we run those drills all the time, and because we need to,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin said they now train their vendors to know what to do if there’s a lost child.

You can see a full schedule of events during this year’s Regatta on the official website.