CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A new app aiming to help those with early stages of Alzheimer’s and their caretakers navigate their diagnoses has been launched by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The My ALZ Journey is designed to help those individuals connect with education, planning tools, interactive activities, and local community resources.

Alzheimer’s disease is most common cause of dementia, which is the gradual decline of memory and thinking skills. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 38,100 residents age 65 or older in the state live with the disease and 65,000 family caregivers bear the burden of the disease. They also said that deaths related to Alzheimer’s has gone up 142% between 2000 and 2022.

Executive Director for Northeast Ohio for the association Melissa Shelton says that the app is easy to use and is customizable for every user.

“As you set up your profile through the app, it will walk you through answering different questions to kind of build your profile, to get a sense of what kind of information your looking for, what your current situation is, and then eventually guide you to resources within your own community to give you the support and information you need,” Shelton said.

More specifically it will give those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a step-by-step guide on how to adjust to their diagnosis, how to stay independent, and planning for the future.

While the app will assist individuals with resources and educational tools, Shelton said that it’s not meant to take over the one-on-one connection that they have always offered.

She says that it is meant to enhance their communication by reaching more who want to use the app.

“It is just another tool and method of delivering information on an instantaneous basis, so depending on where you are, what access you might have to other information at the time, you can use the app at your convenience,” Shelton said.

And although there are some of may not be interested in the app, Shelton still encouraged residents to try it out.

“But I would suggest giving the app a try, it does connect you by a series of questions and building a profile, it will connect the use with information and resources that are available right in their own community in West Virginia,” she said.

Shelton didn’t help with the production of the app; she did say that their national home office team put a lot of care into the app to make sure that the information and resources were authentic.

“Designed with input from early diagnosed individuals and their care partners so that it is reflected of the audiences that we are serving and are intending to support,” she said.

Anyone with questions can visit the Alzheimer’s Association WV Chapter website alz.org/wv, call them at 304-343-2717 or call the 24/7 Helpline about the app or other inquiries at 1-800-272-3900.

The app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store at this time.