CHARLESTON, W.Va. –What better way to celebrate West Virginia Day than at the state’s Capitol.

That’s what many locals and residents came out to do on Friday as the state’s Culture Center celebrated West Virginia’s 162nd birthday. West Virginia became a state on June 20th, 1863, after the succession of several northwestern counties of Virginia during the American Civil War.

There were also tours available at the state Capitol itself.

Jessica Nichols, who is from West Virginia but now lives in Georgia, said it was a time to spend be with her son but also enjoy seeing the history of the state.

“It’s very interesting to see all of the artifacts and everything and the history that comes in behind our state,” she said.

Acting Cabinet Secretary for the WV Department of Arts, Culture, and History Ennis Smith said to her West Virginia day is all about reflecting on what helped shape the state.

“It’s just a day to stop and celebrate that West Virginia is a state that has so much beautiful art, history, culture, the landscape, our beautiful scenic views and celebrating everything about West Virginia and our communities that make it so special,” Smith said.

She also said that one of her favorite memories was being able to go to Pipestem Resort State Park to ride the trams and getting to experience what tourists would be able to do while they visited.

She said that celebration was for everyone.

“We’re having a whole range of activities, corn husk doll-making, jewelry making, we’ve got children’s antique toys on display, we have a film about West Virginia statehood,” Smith said.

The celebration at the center involved birthday cake, West Virginia style hot dogs, refreshments, and new exhibits.

One of those new exhibits was the West Virginia Historic Figures, which showcased portraits of these figures in the Commissioner’s Gallery near the museum.

“Which is a part of our Inspired Series, part of our America 250 programming, and it’s West Virginia portraits of historic figures and also family members that are important to the artist,” Smith said.

The exhibit featured portraits of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, actress Jennifer Garner and landscape scenes from historical battles.

Also on display was the Blenko Glass West Virginia Day Collection, from 1983 to this year. The newest piece was inspired by the Cass Scenic Railroad and was made only using 162 pieces called Full Steam Ahead. They also had the Quilt and Wall Hanging Exhibit up on the walls when you first entered the Culture Center, which they hang up every year.