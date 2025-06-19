CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston has opened the new Morrison Rehabilitation Science and Athletics Center.

The new facility, which is located in Goreman Hall, will house UC’s occupational therapy and physical therapy graduate programs.

The center features study rooms, modern therapy rooms, a classroom, offices, and lounge spaces for the occupational therapy program. The athletics portion of the facility offers upgraded weight training areas, renovated locker rooms for visiting basketball and volleyball teams, and a better laundry room.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who helped secure much of the funding for the $10 million project, was at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening. She says there’s a need for occupational therapy and physical therapy professionals, and she was happy to help.

“We have a shortage in our healthcare workforce and the University of Charleston is changing to try to meet the demands of the workforce,” Capito said.

“My role here is to help direct federal funding to our communities and to help our institutions of higher education really flourish and recruit. I think this will be a good recruitment tool for the university, but also, I think it’s for jobs of the future,” she continued.

UC President Marty Roth says opening the facility will appeal to multiple groups and expand healthcare in the region.

“We take great pride in being innovative and bringing to market new academic programs that are going to be appealing to students and appealing to employers and they’re going to be beneficial to the university and the community,” Roth said. “We know there is a great need for healthcare professionals here in Charleston and throughout the state and region, and that’s why we really are excited every time we’re able to expand and grow our healthcare portfolio.”

Jordan King, a Charleston native and UC volleyball player enrolled in the school’s occupational therapy program, says recent investments have made UC a truly special place.

“I think that the experiences here, and how they keep building and progressing the programs and facilities, has really made this place a star in West Virginia. It’s really made it somewhere where people should want to come,” King said.

MetroNews’ Morgan Pemberton contributed to this story.