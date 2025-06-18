BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is partnering up with various organizations to extend support out to those in the community who may need it the most.

The sheriff’s office will host a community outreach event Wednesday night known as the “You’re Not Alone” event for those suffering from substance abuse or mental health issues to get the resources they need.

The event will take place at the Sheetz along Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Officer Sgt. B.J. Adkins told MetroNews that he had initially planned to go around to different areas of the county to reach out to people suffering from addiction or mental health issues and give them the resources from place to place, but that the idea quickly started to gain momentum through various community partners.

He said he had never imagined it would blow up the way that it did with so many peer support specialists and organizations wanting to join in and offer their resources as well.

“We are willing to, anyone who wants help or needs help, get them the treatment they need right on the spot and point them in the right direction,” Adkins said.

While recent data from the CDC shows a promising downward trend in the number of overdose deaths in West Virginia– with a nearly 28% decrease in overdose deaths from August 2023 to August 2024– the drug epidemic in the state continues to persist.

Adkins said he has been in law enforcement for nearly 18 years now and for most of his career so far he has served as a road deputy, responding to 911 calls and various disputes out in the community before taking on his new role as Community Relations Officer.

He said while serving out on the roads, however, he saw the problems the state has longtime been burdened with up close, as well as the need to actually do something about it.

“Working the road, I have seen what the drug epidemic has done over the years and the total turn it has taken on our county, as a whole, but what I have noticed most is most people complaining about it, but no one has ever really stepped up and wanted to help fix the problem,” he said.

He said mental health issues and substance abuse issues typically tend to correlate with one another.

Adkins said his whole goal for the event comes down to helping those in need who feel as though they have hit rock bottom and may feel like they’re alone, which is how they came up with the name, “You’re Not Alone.”

He said this isn’t just an event that will provide resources to people, but hopefully some hope and inspiration as well.

“Giving them the resources that we have and seeing how compassionate people have come, all across, from these peer specialists, ones that have struggled themselves and have made a full recovery, and see them doing great things, like they can relate,” he said.

Adkins said this isn’t an event to get anyone in trouble or force recovery on anyone, it’s just an effort to reach out and talk to them and provide the resources if they want them.

He said he also hopes the event will help bridge the gap and break the stigma between law enforcement and those battling the drug epidemic within the community.

Adkins said all of the people coming together for this outreach effort is a reminder of just how strong the community truly is.

“If one person can just speak up and take the stand and the initiative of trying to fix the problem, there’s always going to be negative, we know that, there’s going to be negative feedback on this as well, but if we don’t work together, nothings ever going to get done,” Adkins said.

He said they plan on making this a monthly event and reach all areas of Raleigh County through this effort.

Adkins said if they can at least save one life, they will consider it a job well done.