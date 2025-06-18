CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Plans for the next major component of the CRW Next Terminal Development Project has been released by the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority.

The CWVRAA released the $8 million dollar investment, which was made possible by the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminals Program grant, will help focus on renovating and modernizing the Pre-security areas of the terminal at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

CEO and Airport Director Dominique Ranieri says this furthers the airports’ goal of enhancing the airport for passengers.

“This project is a key milestone in our long-term terminal modernization efforts,” Ranieri said. “It reflects our commitment to improving the passenger, supporting future growth, and making CRW a more welcoming and efficient gateway for travelers.”

This project will include renovating the Ticket Lobby, the ramp area near the secure area exit, Baggage Claim and all public circulation spaces in between. It also includes planned upgrades regarding the replacement of ticket counters, installation of digital display signage, new flooring, refreshed finishes, and an update to lighting through the main lobby.

The project joins ongoing projects that include upgrades to the lobby restroom, installation of a second baggage belt, expansion of our general aviation apron, and site preparation for future maintenance facility relocation.

It’s expected to last 180-days with a projected start date being in early October.