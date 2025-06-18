KENOVA, W.Va. — Three people have been arrested and over $25,000 in narcotics were seized as a result of a year-long investigation.

According to the Kenova Police Department, Jaydyn Nichole Reese, 24, of Kenova, Charlie Christian Luckett, 27, and Steve Duane Burkett, 36, both of Detroit, have been charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

Police searched an apartment on 19th Street in Kenova and found heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, which totaled around $26,000. More narcotics were found after investigators searched a vehicle. A firearm was also found in the apartment.

One of the three suspects attempted to flee from authorities but was apprehended.

Reese, Luckett, and Burkett were taken to the Western Regional Jail. They are all being held on $250,000 bonds.