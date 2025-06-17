HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man and former gymnastics coach will be going to prison for dozens of years after he abused multiple minors across several years.

Lance C. Spencer, 56, of Huntington, previously pled guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse by a guardian and possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Spencer was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse and five to 15 years for a lesser sexual abuse charge. Spencer was also sentenced to two to 10 years for a child pornography charge. These sentences will run consecutively.

Spencer will also serve 50 years of supervised release.

Spencer abused at least three minors in 2003, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021, according to the indictment. The abuse happened at Bozhi’s Gym Nest in Huntington and a home. Prosecutors believe he used his position as a well-liked coach to groom the victims over the nearly 20-year-period.

One victim, who was 15 years old when the abuse took place, addressed Spencer in court, now as an adult. She told Spencer he was someone she was supposed to trust, and he had convinced her what was happening was love.

Despite the charges, multiple parents of gymnasts spoke on Spencer’s behalf.