SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles went on a bit of a crime spree overnight in Sissonville.

Bradley Burford and Connor Crosthwaite, both 15, were reported missing early Monday.

According to a release from the KCSO, deputies learned that Bradley Burford and Connor Crosthwaite were located in the Scraggs Drive area of Sissonville with stolen merchandise.

Deputies say that surveillance video shows Burford and Crosthwaite breaking into both the Wendy’s at Clearview Heights and the AAA Smoke Shop on Sissonville Drive. Both locations have clear video that the two broke into their buildings.

Bradley and Connor have each been charged with two counts of breaking and entering and additional charges are expected to come.