CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A new behavioral health clinic has opened its doors for the communities and residents in the Charleston area.

Recovery Point West Virginia’s Behavioral Health Charleston Clinic began offering services Monday after a ribbon cutting was held last week.

The new clinic aims to expand on Recovery Points mission to help individuals and families with mental health and addiction recovery.

Director of Behavioral Health Patrick Brown said that this is the second clinic they have opened up. The first clinic, Recovery Point Behavioral Health, opened in 2020 in Huntington.

Brown said that this is an exact replica of that facility.

“It will offer intensive out-patient therapy, regular out-patient therapy, peer-support, MED management (Psychiatric Medication Management, MAT (Medication-Assisted Treatment),” he said. “As well as other community support initiatives like AA meetings, NA meetings, a clothing closet.”

Brown said that the clinic and Recovery Point as a whole focus on helping those suffering from addiction and mental health because the disease of addiction has changed significantly over time, where more people have developed mental health issues.

He said that he believes that mental health treatment has been put on the back burner because most clinics focus on addiction recovery. He said that is why they opened this clinic, and the one in Huntington, because they have individuals that come in who have schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder among other mental health diseases that are a result of addiction.

Brown said that this is the main reason why they wanted to open one up for the Charleston area because of the increasing need of mental health treatment.

“There’s a really great need in Charleston, you often see there’s a lot of really good providers in Charleston, but you often see really long wait times,” he said. “So, we’re trying to bridge the gap for people in the Charleston community that’s suffering from mental health illness, just to get some help in a timely manner.”

The new center is located inside of the Schoenbaum Center.

Brown said that the centers mission of helping people, families and businesses aligns perfectly with Recovery Points mission of offering hope and healing to individuals and families, which made it the perfect place to house the clinic.

“It really aligned with ours, they’ve proved to be a very good partner thus far, very supportive, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership for the foreseeable future,” he said.

CEO of the Schoenbaum Center Tim Morris said that it’s great to partner with an organization that matches what you want.

“We are extremely excited to have Recovery Point as a part of the Schoenbaum family. They are an outstanding organization and fit perfectly within our mission to serve the people of our community,” Morris said in a news release. “It’s going to be a great, long-term relationship.”

Brown said that this new partnership with the Schoenbaum Center allows Recovery Point to expand on their already growing list of partnerships they have created, which in turn helps them reach more people.

“They offer very affordable services, for instance rent, utilities things like that as well as a very nice office that allows us to serve the community,” he said.

Brown said that this partnership joins Marshall Health Network, Family Care and Williams Health and Wellness.

He said that it’s a combination of donations and partnerships with other health facilities that allow them to do what they do.

“Most of those contributions are from people who lost people from substance abuse disorder, so without those charitable contributions and support from our stakeholders none of this would be possible,” Brown said.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Brown said if anyone needs assistance you can either call 304-523-4673 or email them at [email protected].

Photo: Ribbon Cutting held on Friday/Recovery Points WV Facebook