CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. –How do you measure a mountaineer mile? That’s what the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, in partnership with Active Southern West Virginia and Physical Activity Plan of West Virginia, are trying to find out.

They launched the Move More with Active SWV Challenge, a six-week statewide health initiative, last week on June 6.

Director of Communications and Threat Preparedness for the department Leland Steele says that the challenge is to help promote healthy living throughout the state.

“This challenge is part of a state-wide movement to help promote health and better wellness,” Steele said.

He said that it’s an extension of the Mountaineer Mile that Governor Patrick Morrissey launched earlier this year.

Steele said that this initiative looks different for everyone, including walking, pickleball, biking or running.

He said once you are signed-up, Active SWV makes sure to send encouraging emails to motivate those participating to continue.

“Once you register, then along the way you get periodic updates, motivational messages, emails each week to keep you going,” Steele said.

He says that the department has been a long-time partner of Active SWV. Steele says that they often receive grants to help plan things for their employees.

He also said that they have given the Health and Wellness Team amazing ideas to help the department employees stay active and healthy.

“And they essentially will provide us with ideas and concepts for encouraging our employees to be more active,” Steele said.

Some of these may include healthy cooking tutorials, track their steps/walking or see who can eat a certain number of vegetables.

Individuals are encouraged to sign-up and commit to moving more along with organizations as a whole, including businesses, schools and communities) are also encouraged to sign up. Those who participate will have the opportunity to win a free prize at the end after they complete a final survey.

The last day for the challenge is Monday July 21.