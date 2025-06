BIG CHIMNEY, W.Va. — One person is in critical condition following a crash in the Big Chimney area of Kanawha County Saturday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Big Chimney Boulevard.

They said on driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on the condition of the other driver involved at this time.