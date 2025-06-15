CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over 5 million people are expressing their concerns for Donald Trump’s presidency in the form of peaceful protests that took place across over 2,000 cities and towns Saturday while the nation’s military parade happened simultaneously.

As the ‘No Kings’ protests were taking place across the country Saturday and with several happening right here in the Mountain State, Governor Patrick Morrisey directed the West Virginia National Guard and the West Virginia State Police to stand ready if any violence was to break out.

“There are planned political demonstrations across West Virginia this weekend,” Morrisey stated in a post made to Facebook. “I support the constitutional right to free speech and assembly, but West Virginia will uphold law and order.”

A few West Virginia legislators spoke out against Morrisey’s call to action saying that West Virginians have always protested peacefully and fairly, and there’s no reason for this protest to have such intensified security measures.

House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle (D-Cabell) was one of them as one of the ‘No Kings’ events got underway in his hometown of Huntington Saturday.

“I don’t recall any instance in West Virginia where a protest, one of the fundamental practices of democracy, has ever got out of hand or become violent,” Delegate Hornbuckle stated. “His statement seems to be a continuation of dog whistles and campaigning.”

Hundreds also came out to protest on the steps of the state Capitol Saturday.

A protester at that rally, Bob Odell told WCHS-TV that he’s hoping the demonstration will spur some change within the government.

“Somebody needs to stand up,” Odell said. “That’s the only way change is going to come about. If we just sit back and wait for someone else to do something, nothing’s ever going to change and we need change, badly.”

United West Virginia organized the assembly and chose the name “No Kings” after Trump posted a picture portraying himself as one. He also organized a $45 million dollar military parade to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Many protesters Saturday were raising the argument of him spending that much on a single parade while also making cutbacks in spending to longtime organizations and programs that help marginalized and lower-class individuals.