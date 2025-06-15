MARMET, W.Va. –The new elected mayor of Marmet says she’s looking forward to serving the town she’s grown to love over the years and hopes to bring about positive change.

Francis Armentrout was elected mayor during Super Tuesday on June 10. She beat out current mayor David Fontalbert, with a vote of 196 to 82.

She said she was excited when she learned that she had won.

“The night that I got the news that I had won I was extremely ecstatic about it but also to win by that many votes, I was quite surprised,” Armentrout said.

She said that running for mayor was something she had always wanted to do, however when she adopted a child 10 years ago it was pushed to the back burner. Although she wasn’t able to run for mayor until now, she said she did serve on the city’s council for four years.

She said that since moving to the town in 1975 with her husband, she has tried to participate in every activity she could.

“I’ve always been active here in the town doing fundraisers with the school everything that I could possibly put my hands on I would try to be a part of,” Armentrout said.

She said that her husband and her have been actively involved with the fire department.

Armentrout said that she believes that residents saw in her transparency and the love she has for the town and community.

She also said she believes that the town wanted to see some changes made to the town.

“I think people want the change, they want to see change here in town and I just felt like I could offer that change,” Armentrout said.

She said her main concern right now moving forward is hopefully helping to reform the towns police department.

“A good strong police department one that can work together and for our town to have 24/7 coverage again, that’s something we’ve not had in a long time, and to make our citizens feel safe especially our seniors,” she said.

Armentrout said that she hopes to be sworn in by Kanawha County Commissioner Natalie Tennant on June 30. She will however take over on July 1.