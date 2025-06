LOGAN, W.Va. — Two people are hospitalized after being injured in a crash involving a four-wheeler in Logan County Friday evening.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says one male and one female were riding along Greenville Road near Man High School around 7 p.m. Friday when the wreck took place.

Deputies say the male victim is recovering from severe head injuries and the female is also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what caused the crash at this time.