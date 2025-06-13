HARTS, W.Va. — A Lincoln County woman is accused of stealing a vehicle with two children inside at at Lincoln County yard sale.

State Police say Frances Adams, 31, of Harts, was near the Smith’s Drive-In when she walked up on a yard sale and allegedly got into the vehicle and drove off. While stealing the vehicle, two children, ages three and six, were inside.

According to police, the adult owner of the vehicle said they were near the vehicle when the incident happened.

Police began traveling towards Logan County in the direction Adams was traveling. Adams was stopped on Country Club Drive along Route 10 in Chapmanville and arrested.

The children were both safe and later returned to their family.

Adams is being charged with one count of grand larceny auto and two counts of kidnapping.

Authorities do not believe there is any relation to Adams and the family.