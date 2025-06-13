KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –Angie Gillenwater with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they are thankful no animals or people were injured after they noticed a fire in one of their dryers Thursday.

She said staff first noticed an unusual smell as they were coming into work and saw that it was coming from one of the dryers, so they immediately responded.

“We were able to put the fire out ourselves and then later on in the day we noticed it was still smoldering, that there were embers in the dryer, so of course we are asked to all leave the shelter as the fire department is checking the situation out,” Gillenwater said.

She said she’s thankful for the Charleston Fire Department’s immediate response and that all of the animals had gotten to safety and that no one was injured.

She says with the small fire, they are currently down one dryer.

However, she said that she is thankful for the volunteer staff for their help as they work on getting a new dryer.

“We are super blessed and thankful because we have a lot of our volunteers coming and taking laundry into their personal homes to help us keep up with it, “Gillenwater said. “So, everyone is safe, but we are working on getting a new dryer.”

She also encouraged anyone who wanted to help to either bring them already cleaned linens so they can begin using them or grab a bag of their linens and clean them at your house.

Photo: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association dryer that caught fire, photo is from Facebook