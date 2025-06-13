CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The funeral arrangements for former West Virginia lawmaker and businessman Doug Skaff were announced by Snodgrass Funeral Home Friday afternoon.

Those wanting to honor Skaff’s life and legacy are invited to the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston on Monday, 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private service and burial is set to be held Tuesday.

The family asks for donations to be made to local charities that Skaff was connected to, these include the St. George Orthodox Cathedral Foundation, the West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders or the Douglas J. Skaff Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Skaff is known for his public service, most notably in the West Virginia House of Delegates where he represented Kanawha County.

He served as the president of HD Media which owns the Charleston-Gazette Mail and most recently bought Charleston based restaurant Fazio’s.

Photo: City of Charleston’s Facebook