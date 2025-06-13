CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A “very active investigation” is underway after an apartment building caught fire early Friday morning in Charleston.

According to emergency crews the blaze was reported at the Vista View apartments in the 100 Block of Renaissance Circle around 5 a.m. Charleston Fire Department Captain David Hodges said that flames that were on the seventh floor was extinguished by sprinklers and suppression efforts by firefighters.

He said that four people were injured in the blaze, three of which were police officers who were helping evacuate residents.

A cause for the blaze has not been determined but according to an initial investigation the fire appeared to have been set intentially.

Crews said that apartments on three floors were damaged by the smoke and water. About 20 residents are expected to be displaced.

Photo: WCHSTV