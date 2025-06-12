ST. Albans, W.Va. –Yak Fest 2025 is ready to kickoff this weekend in St. Albans.

The festival will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Olde Main Street and will coincide with the Tour De Coal, a kayaking event that is set for Saturday.

Event organizer Adam Bryan came on 580 Live with Dave Allen Thursday morning to talk about the event.

He said that the event is going to be a grand time, just like it has been since it conception in 2018.

“It’s just going to be a great time, a big party in St. Albans and we throw a big one every year,” Bryan said.

This year they have a full line up of musical artists that range from tribute bands to local artists.

Bryan said that they were trying to get bands from across the decades.

“We’re trying to this year take you on a musical journey through the decades if you will,” he said.

On Friday, there will be two musical performances by Fleetwoods Heart, a tribute for Fleetwood Mac and Hair Supply a Charleston based band. They will follow after the Coal River Songwriters Showcase which begins at 4.

On Saturday, Charleston based band Analog Boy will perform beginning at 2. Following them will be performances by Chris Sutton and Soul Mountain St. Albans based band, Gritty Johnson and the Moldy Grubbs, ZZ Top Notch, and The Groove Brothers.

Bryan also said that there won’t be a lack of food during the festival.

“A very wide variety of food, it’s not just barbeque, there’s going to be a little bit of everything, and I think we have one whole side of the street, I think is almost all food,” he said.

He said that they have more vendors signed up this year than they had in previous years. They will also have kids’ activities.

Bryan said that since this event has become so big, those wanting to attend should be able to find parking near the festivities.

“If you’re looking for parking there’s at least three or four churches within a block or two of Main Street that are opening up there parking lot for parking and anywhere you can find on the side streets is good too,” he said.

In a Facebook post, they mentioned that Gateway Christian Church, First Baptist (lower lot preferred), and St. Pauls Baptist are open for parking for both days.

To learn more visit YakFest’s website here.

Photo: YakFest’s website