CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The nation’s Army is turning 250 years old this Saturday, but the West Virginia Army National Guard is getting an early start with celebrations.

The National Guard and Military Authority teamed up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army a couple of days early on Thursday.

As part of the celebration, they held a five-mile Ruck March through Coonskin Park in Charleston followed by a cake cutting ceremony and a birthday bash block party at the Joint Forces Headquarters, which featured the 249th Army Band Rock Ensemble.

Adjutant General of West Virginia Major Jim Seward addressed members of the National Guard and their families Thursday before the ceremonial cake cutting got underway. He said it’s a proud day to call oneself a member of the West Virginia Army National Guard.

“I could not be more proud to stand here today with the members of the West Virginia National Guard and the lineage that we have in West Virginia,” Seward said.

National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sergeant Aaron Kincaid told media Thursday that the birthday celebration is symbolic to the history of the Army as a whole.

“Everything that those before us have done, you know, there’s been 250 years of dedicated soldiers, men and women from all the states who have served and participated in multiple operations around the country and the world,” Kincaid said.

The founding of the U.S. Army dates back to June 14, 1775 despite the fact that the birth of the nation was over a year later on July 4, 1776.

Kincaid said every National Guard facility across the state participated in the five-mile ruck march early Thursday morning as a way to honor their history and what they stand for.

“We have one of the oldest units, still continuously drilling units with the 201st Artillery in Fairmont, West Virginia and they date back to the Bee Line March, so that’s part of our history and physical fitness is part of who we are,” he said.

He said it’s a reflection of a similar march made 250 years ago in Mecklenburg, Virginia– what is now Shepherdstown, West Virginia– where a company of 98 militiamen marched 600 miles in 24 days to Massachusetts to reinforce General George Washington’s Army to battle the siege of Boston, marking the opening phase of the Revolutionary War.

Seward said that many say the country has never been more divided, but he said looking back at all the militias formed and rebellions raised throughout the nation’s history, it really starts to put things into perspective.

“All we have to do is just stop at each generation, and we can find a time in each generation where we were divided, where there were struggles, where there were fights in the streets, where there were fights in streets across the globe,” he said.

However, Seward said that for 250 years, the U.S. Army has shown up every time.

Kincaid added that it’s crucial to never forget where we came from and how our nation came to be.

“To be here today and to be able to be part of that and to celebrate that, and remember those that came before us, I think that’s really important,” Kincaid said. “We can’t forget where we came from as we move on in the future, I think it’s important knowing where we came from so we know where we’re going in the future.”

A military parade and festival is set to be held in Washington D.C. this Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. to honor the milestone anniversary as well.