CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams first stepped into the classroom as an educator at St. Albans High School in the fall of 1985.

Williams has served within Kanawha County Schools since that fall, taking on quite a few positions, including teacher, counselor, curriculum assistant principal, principal assistant, deputy superintendent, and superintendent.

“I’ve enjoyed all of the roles I’ve had with Kanawha County Schools, but I can honestly say that my 10 years spent as principal of St. Albans High School, guiding the school through a $21 million renovation and having the best students, staff, and community were my favorite,” Williams said at his final board of education meeting Thursday evening.

Williams was appointed to be the county’s superintendent in July 2020 and was tasked with leading the state’s largest school system in the midst of a pandemic and a time where students began to leave the county. Around 5,000 students have left the school system over the past decade due to the continued population loss in Kanawha County, which has resulted in a loss of millions of dollars in state funding.

Williams says some of the challenges presented to the school system during his tenure as superintendent were not easy to handle, but he still enjoyed his job.

“The past five years have truly been interesting and enjoyable. COVID, nine consolidation hearings, and not to mention the day-to-day things that come up in a system our size,” Williams said. “I can confirm that Kanawha County Schools had and has excellent teachers, staff, and administrators. 99 percent are hard-working folks who truly care about our children,” Williams said

Williams also credits the Kanawha County Board of Education for its support in the most difficult of times.

“I have been blessed with outstanding board members. All of you care deeply for our students, and only want the best for them,” Williams said. “You have supported our excess levies, school consolidations, and have been kind, honest, and supportive of me. I couldn’t have done this job without all of you.”

After Williams gave his remarks Thursday, each board member got a chance to share sentiments and memories with Williams.

Board president Ric Cavender told Williams that he is part of the reason the system has been able to push forward.

“We’re just really lucky to have the leadership we have in this county. We’ve set such a standard and a precedent for the rest of the state, and Dr. Williams, absolutely, that is because of your leadership and your management team,” Cavender said. “I just want to make sure, as a parent, not even a board member, to say that to you.”

Board member Kate White says Williams was faced with many tough decisions, but he had the students’ best interests in mind when making the tough calls.

“There aren’t many people I can say this for, but I can say that, genuinely I know every decision you made, you had the kids in mind,” White said while fighting back tears. “That’s why we’re here. That’s what matters.”

Upon Williams’ retirement, Dr. Paula Potter will take over as the next superintendent for Kanawha County Schools.