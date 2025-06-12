CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education voted Thursday to enter contracts to design two new bus garages in the county.

The new garages will be built at Riverside High School and the site of the former McKinley Middle School and Weimer Elementary School next door. McKinley Middle’s final day of school was June 2, as the board voted in the fall to close the school and consolidate it with Hayes Middle.

According to Superintendent Tom Williams, the current East Bank bus garage on the eastern part of the county has been condemned, and the new facility at Riverside High is more than necessary. Williams says the county is ready to enter into the contracts, which are with Chapman Technical Group.

“We’re in desperate need of a new one,” Williams said. “This has been planned for some time now and we’ve had money put back in permanent improvement funds specifically for this.”

Tentative plans for the Riverside garage have it being built on the gravel lot between the baseball field and football field on campus.

As for the garage at the site of the former McKinley Middle and Weimer Elementary, the new facility will combine the St. Albans and South Charleston bus garages into one.

Williams says putting the properties of former schools to good use will be a good step to help St. Albans.

“I know this board does not want to leave McKinley like St. Albans Junior High (School) was left as an eye sore in the middle of town,” Williams said. “I think the city would like to have the gym, but you all would be able to tear down most of the building and leave the gym intact for the city to take. That’s the property that the bus garage and parking would be on.”

The board is hoping to get the projects out for bid in the fall.