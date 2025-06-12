CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. –An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Ohio River in Cabell County Thursday afternoon.

According to the West Virginia State Police, boaters that were doing survey work found the body of a white male in the water in the Route 2 area, which is north of Huntington.

Police responded to the tip of a body in the river around noon on Thursday.

No other information has been released, however the WVSP say that the male had several tattoos, in which they hope with help identify him.