CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways included a project to replace three bridges at the Montrose Drive interchange on Interstate 64 in a Tuesday bid letting.
According to a release from the DOH, the project will replace the Montrose Drive bridge over I-64, as wee as the one over First Avenue and Second Avenue.
Transportation Secretary Stephen Todd Rumbaugh, in a statement, said bridge replacement is a big focus right now.
“We plan to improve the condition of our bridges by 2028 and get those in poor condition down below 10 percent. The first step in meeting that goal is putting out projects like this,” Rumbaugh said.
Other projects included in the Tuesday bid letting are as follows:
- US 19 paving, Muddlety to Puddy Run. (Nicholas County)
- Penco Road paving. (Hancock County)
- US 60 paving, Milton to Putnam County line. (Cabell County)
- WV 44 paving, Rossmore to WV 73. (Logan County)
- District 2 guardrail. (Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, and Mingo counties)
- White Sulphur Springs interchange lighting, Interstate 64. (Greenbrier County)
- USMC LCpl Julius C. “Corky” Foster Memorial Bridge repairs, cleaning, and painting. (McDowell County)
- WV 2 paving, Wellsburg Bridge to 12th Street. (Brooke County)
- Montrose Drive interchange bridge replacements. (Kanawha County)
- US 52 paving, Bromley Ridge to Mill Creek. (Wayne County)
- Kenton Meadows Sr. bridges rehabilitation and expansion joints, Interstate 79 northbound and southbound. (Braxton County)
- Weirton Steel Overpass Bridge replacement, WV 2. (Hancock County)
- WV 34 paving, Culloden to Hurricane. (Putnam County)
- Elm Avenue and Ash Avenue bridge replacements. (Marshall County)
- District 5 guardrail. (Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, and Morgan counties)
- Riley Run Bridge construction, WV 28. (Pocahontas County)
- Billy Earl Duty Memorial Bridge cleaning and painting. (Wayne County)
- Buffalo Creek Bridge construction, US 50. (Preston County)
- Beechwood Street Bridge rehabilitation. (Cabell County)
- Interstate 64 microsurface and repairs, Rusty Bridge to Richlands. (Greenbrier County)
- Interstate 79 paving, Servia to Flatwoods Road. (Braxton County)
- Breckenridge Bridge replacement, WV 99. (Raleigh County)