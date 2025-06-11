CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways included a project to replace three bridges at the Montrose Drive interchange on Interstate 64 in a Tuesday bid letting.

According to a release from the DOH, the project will replace the Montrose Drive bridge over I-64, as wee as the one over First Avenue and Second Avenue.

Transportation Secretary Stephen Todd Rumbaugh, in a statement, said bridge replacement is a big focus right now.

“We plan to improve the condition of our bridges by 2028 and get those in poor condition down below 10 percent. The first step in meeting that goal is putting out projects like this,” Rumbaugh said.

Other projects included in the Tuesday bid letting are as follows: