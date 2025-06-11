NITRO, W.Va. — Motorists who travel east on Interstate 64 near Nitro have been getting acquainted with a set of dips on the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.

The dips were noticed by drivers shortly after the state Division of Highways finished their bridge widening project. The project, which spanned from the Scott Depot and Nitro exits, was the largest under the Roads to Prosperity program.

Drivers have expressed frustration with the dips, particularly the second and final one almost adjacent to the Nitro exit sign. As of this week, the DOH has two yellow signs up close to the final dip to warn out-of-town motorists.

DOH spokesperson Brent Walker told MetroNews in late-May that they have been working with the contractor of the project, and they are aware of the issue.