SUTTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police has confirmed that one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, Jeffrey Robertson, 62, of Elkview, WV, died at around 1:20 p.m. after crashing into a passenger vehicle on Route 15 near the Gerald R. Freeman Campground.

Robertson was traveling west when he crossed the centerline and struck the oncoming vehicle head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Braxton Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The accident is still being investigated by State Police.