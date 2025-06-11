HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall University Board of Governors unanimously approved a contract extension for President Brad D. Smith Wednesday.

The extension will keep Smith in Huntington through at least the end of 2029.

Smith, the 1986 Marshall graduate, began serving as the university’s president in 2022. Since then, Marshall has seen consistent growth in enrollment numbers and the beginning of multiple successful programs.

In a statement, Smith said this has been a dream role for he and his wife.

“Alys and I consider this role the privilege of a lifetime, and we are honored to serve the university and community we love so dearly,” Smith said. “We’ve built meaningful momentum as a campus community, and I couldn’t be more optimistic about the road ahead. Marshall’s best days are in front of us, and I remain fully committed to advancing our bold vision through Marshall For All, Marshall Forever, ensuring access, opportunity and lasting impact for generations to come.”

Marshall Board of Governors Chairman Geoff Sheils says the university has been in a great place since Smith came back home.

“President Smith and his wife, Alys, have been the catalysts of Marshall University becoming a transformative force in education, opportunity and regional development. United in their passion and purpose, they are making the bold vision of Marshall for All, Marshall Forever a reality — a vision centered on access, excellence and long-term sustainability,” Sheils said in a statement. “Their approach to servant leadership with a focus on people-first values has inspired a renewed sense of purpose and pride throughout our campus, our city, our region and our state, and we are most grateful for their service as we look to the future with much optimism.”

Smith is the only Marshall University graduate to serve as president.