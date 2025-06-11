Photo: City of Charleston Facebook

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Those who knew Doug Skaff are both crying and smiling after his tragic death from injuries suffered in an automobile crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Lewis County.

The sadness is obvious. It’s blended with shock and almost disbelief. Skaff, only 48, is gone.

The smiles come when his friends and colleagues remember his impact on their lives.

“There are just so many great memories, being around Doug and watching his great energy,” close friend and Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango said. “He was an incredible entrepreneur and brought so much to the community.”

Salango said he and his wife, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango, were going through all of their photos on their phone that had Skaff in them after they received the word of his death Tuesday evening.

Salango and others reflected on Skaff’s impact during a special edition of 580Live with Dave Allen that aired Wednesday morning on 580 WCHS Radio.

“His legacy is really deep and runs right through all of us,” Charleston-based public relations specialist Jim Strawn said, chocking back tears. “I admired him, respected him and he inspired me. His commitment to this community, us as West Virginians, Kanawha Valley (residents) and Charlestonians was unparalleled.”

Skaff’s life impacted his hometown of South Charleston and the Capital City but also it impacted Morgantown where he went to WVU, became student body president, and continued as a supporter of the university.

“Doug Skaff was a Mountaineer through and through,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a statement. “As student body president at WVU, he helped launch WVUp All Night and the Mountaineer Maniacs — two beloved programs that continue to shape student life today.”

House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw remembered those days at WVU where he first met Skaff. Hanshaw said they were young men right out of high school.

“Even then we would talk about what we thought the state of West Virginia could be and brainstorm ideas for making it happen. It was among the highlights of my professional life having the opportunity to work with him on some of same ideas he and I talked about over 20 years prior.”

Hanshaw said Skaff loved West Virginia and its people.

Skaff had been in Morgantown taking care of business Tuesday. The deadly collision happened on his drive home.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she went directly to the last text messages she exchanged with Skaff after hearing of his death. She said it’s the personal relationships that Skaff had that will be remembered..

“There is nobody that called him a friend that is sitting there regurgitating all of his accolades today. They are taking away the things that should be on a shelf but are not. The things of his character and his nature,” Goodwin said.

State Attorney General J.B. McCuskey said Skaff had the ability to separate political differences and move forward.

“It didn’t really matter what happened during the day in politics with Doug,” McCuskey said. “You always knew that when the community needed something Doug was going to be the first person and you always knew when you needed something that Doug could be the first person to call if you wanted.”

Goodwin agreed.

“It didn’t matter if he lost to someone or had a disagreement with someone. He always came back. He was the consummate professional,” Goodwin said.

West Virginia Democratic Party Mike Pushkin said Skaff had a gift—-a gift to get things done for Charleston.

“It is so rare in politics these days that he could drop the politics when it came time to get to work because he was a true public servant,” Pushkin said.

Skaff’s love for the community is why he put together a group to purchase the Capital City’s iconic Italian restaurant Fazio’s, Pushkin said.

“It’s not because he needed another project but it’s because he wanted to save a Charleston institution because he loved Charleston,” Pushkin said.

House of Delegates Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said he owes Skaff a lot.

“He helped with my maturation, not only as a public servant in helping me to ascend to things, but also in business,” Hornbuckle said on 580 Live.

It wasn’t unusual to see Skaff helping with countless community projects. It could be working the concession stand at a South Charleston High School football game or helping kids suffering from cancer. Skaff and his wife Marisa were co-founders of WV Kids Cancer Crusaders with Kelly Wymer.

Wymer said Skaff would get his hands dirty helping set up for the group’s special events. She said he had a special relationship with the kids.

“He knew all of the cancer kids by their first names. They loved him and he loved them,” Wymer said. “Doug was just full of life.”

Those appearing on 580Live expressed their support for Skaff’s wife and three boys. Kanawha County Commissioner Natalie Tennant said it’s time for the community to step up to help the Skaff family like Doug helped the community.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey ordered flags at the state capitol and at state facilities in Kanawha County to half-staff Wednesday until Skaff is laid to rest.

“I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of our friend Doug Skaff,” Morrisey said. “Doug was a longtime state legislator, the Minority Leader of the West Virginia House of Delegates, and omnipresent in the Charleston community. He will be greatly missed by many. Please keep Doug’s family and loved ones in your prayers as they grieve this tragic loss.”