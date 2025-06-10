Photos courtesy Will Price

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A large pin oak tree on the state capitol grounds split and crushed two cars after state workers had arrived for work Tuesday morning.

The cars were parked in the diagonal spaces along California Ave. on the east side of the capitol.

Part of the old tree feel at around 9:45 a.m. and crushed both vehicles, which appeared to be a pair of Toyota Camrys.

There were no injuries, General Services Division Director Bob Kilpatrick said.

“Nobody was hurt. Nobody was in the cars luckily,” he said. “We were on the scene within seconds and cordoned off the area.”

General Services worker Matt Morris said they’ll get some smaller limbs down during storms “but nothing like this,” he told MetroNews.

Kilpatrick called it a freak accident.

“Completely unpredictable,” he said.

Contractors were on the scene removing the tree from the cars and the street which was expected by midday Tuesday.

Kilpatrick said it’s an old building with old grounds–things happen.

“This line of pin oaks on California Avenue here are original to the building of the capitol, getting on 100-years-old,” he said. “Entropy is what it is–all things fall apart. I think we have healthy trees, we just had a freakish one that decided not to be healthy today.”

It’s been a tough few days for the General Services Division at the capitol complex. A water line break late Sunday afternoon flooded the west end basement of the capitol building with approximately 100,000 gallons of water dumping into the area. There’s lots of damage in a handful of offices including IT equipment, other office items, some personal items of workers, flooring and drywall. Kilpatrick was taking it in stride.

“I’ve worked in the General Services Division for going on 29 years and I’m pretty non-flushed about things like this. We have freak accidents occur,” he said. “Panic doesn’t do us any good.”