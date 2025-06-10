ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Those into the horror movie genre as well as film production can now start the submission process for West Virginia’s first-ever horror film festival set to launch this fall.

The event will be hosted by Deadhead Productions, an independent horror production company founded out of St. Albans in 2018. It’s set to be held at the Historic Alban Theater November 1.

Festival Director, Carah Chafin and organizer Devon James came on MetroNews Midday Tuesday to talk more about the upcoming film fest.

Chafin said she founded the indie film company, which does a lot of experimental work rooted in practical effects, and she wanted this festival to be a way to expand on that.

“We love horror films, but we love exploring them as they relate to the human condition, so we like to have a lot of meaning behind what we do, and we are rooted in women in film and practical effects, which we are bringing home to celebrate with this festival,” Chafin said.

The festival will be held in partnership with practical effects specialists Die, Rise, Kill, LLC and as part of St. Alban’s annual “Crawl-O-Ween” event.

James said the one-day festival will feature horror short film screenings, interactive vendor booths, workshops, live special effects demonstrations, networking opportunities with filmmakers, and an award-winning films screening at the conclusion of the event. This is all a way to kick off the world premiere of Chafin’s new short film, Bound.

He said this gives up-and-coming filmmakers and those inspired to break into the industry some more access that they may have not had before.

“We can really just expect a good time getting the awareness and the accessibility to understand how special effects work, how films work, and to get hands-on experience,” said James.

James said the event will wrap up with a curated block of award-winning shorts that include categories ranging from Best Narrative Horror Short, Best Practical Effects, and the Women in Horror Award honoring women who have either directed or been showcased in horror short films.

After growing up in the Charleston area, Chafin is now based out of L.A. where she said she works across many areas of the film industry, from the studio level working with Netflix, down to the independent level, which she said has always been her favorite.

She said to bring this opportunity back to the area she calls home means a lot to her.

“This is the most authentic way for me to share what I do with people and engage with people, so that’s what it means to me and I hope that people who come out and meet us and share their work with us have the same feeling,” she said.

Chafin said it’s a short film festival that anyone can submit to, and they can produce any kind of horror short film between five to 40 minutes in length. Submissions are due by August 24.

She said while anyone can submit a film project, it’s a particularly ideal opportunity for students aiming to get their feet wet within the horror genre.

“Anybody who is a professional all the way down to beginner can submit, but we specifically waive entry fees for students, so anybody with a student ID, whether a graduate or someone on summer break from high school or all the way to college or beyond can submit for free,” Chafin said.

The entry fee for everyone else is $20.

Submissions are now open via FilmFreeway.com.

Cash prizes and category awards will be included, as well as a special recognition for West Virginia filmmakers.